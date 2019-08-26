Columbus police: Teens severely beat elderly man, steal car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for two teens accused of severely beating an elderly man and robbing him.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at a home on Basil Road in Columbus.

The victim told police that two teens knocked on his door and asked if he needed his grass cut. A short time later, the teens returned and asked to use the victim’s phone. When the victim declined, police said the teens forced their way inside, knocked the victim to the ground and severely beat him.

According to police, the victim suffered cuts to his face and had a tooth knocked out. He was eventually able to get to his phone after being unable to move for almost two hours.

Police said the suspects drove off with the victim’s car, a gray Honda CRV with Ohio license plate GQN-1424.

The victim was only able to provide a vague description of the suspects. Police are hoping that someone may have seen the suspects in the area or have seen the vehicle since it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.