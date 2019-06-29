Columbus police seeking trio of alleged shoe bandits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for three people they say stole more than $2,200 worth of shoes.

According to a Columbus Police Facebook post, three individuals entered the DSW Shoe Warehouse on West Dublin Granville Road last Saturday afternoon.

Police said the three bagged up more than $2,200 worth of merchandise before leaving the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information on any of the suspect’s identities is asked to contact Det. Poliseno in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2085 or email EPoliseno@columbuspolice.org.