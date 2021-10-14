COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Columbus man killed in a fatal car collision early Saturday morning.

Those who knew him best say Dustin Goyetche, 32, had a lot to be happy about.

“He celebrated a year of sobriety not that long ago, had lost a bunch of weight, and then Shawn…” said Chris Groves. “You would see pictures of them on Facebook and I never saw them so happy.”

Groves said Dustin was picking his boyfriend Shawn Mills up from work late Friday night into Saturday morning, as was often the case.

The pair were a few blocks from Dustin’s apartment when the collision occurred at the intersection of 4th and Broad in downtown Columbus.

According to a crash report filed by police, a vehicle traveling westbound on Broad street ran a red light, striking the passenger side of Dustin’s vehicle. The vehicle spun off the street, over the sidewalk and into a Credit Union of Ohio building on Broad Street.

Goyetche and Mills were taken to Grant Medical Center a few blocks away. Goyetche was in critical condition.

“The only thing that Shawn remembers from that night is the staff of Grant slapping him in the face to wake him up to tell him that his partner wasn’t going to make it and he needed to say goodbye to him. So they held hands as Dustin passed away and then the next thing Shawn remembers – he woke up in the hospital and Dustin wasn’t there,” Groves said. “That love that I love to see between my two friends is something that I won’t see anymore. It’s a love that we all hope to have someday.”

Witnesses said they saw four men exit the other vehicle involved in the Collison. Those men abandoned the vehicle and took off heading northbound on foot.

That vehicle was reported stolen to Columbus police, however, police would not say if the owner of the vehicle is a suspect in their investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Mills is expected to make a full recovery physically.

“Finding the people that did this will help Dustin’s family. It’ll help Shawn and it will help Shawn to know that Dustin got justice,” Groves said. “I think the emotional pain is going to be a longer road than the physical pain.”

If you’d like to donate to Goyetche’s funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been established.

An account has also been set up to help with Mills’ recovery costs.