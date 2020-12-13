Columbus Police searching for suspect who robbed 67-year-old man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a 67-year-old man outside of a southeast Columbus shop.

According to police, on Sunday at approximately 1:10 p.m., the victim made a purchase inside the Smoke Outlet on the 1600 block of Parsons Avenue.

As he left the store and walked toward his vehicle, the suspect approached him from behind and threw the victim to the ground, taking a bag that contained the victim’s wallet, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot on Welch Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools