Columbus Police searching for suspect who robbed 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a 67-year-old man outside of a southeast Columbus shop.

According to police, on Sunday at approximately 1:10 p.m., the victim made a purchase inside the Smoke Outlet on the 1600 block of Parsons Avenue.

As he left the store and walked toward his vehicle, the suspect approached him from behind and threw the victim to the ground, taking a bag that contained the victim’s wallet, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot on Welch Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.