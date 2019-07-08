Columbus police searching for suspect in two restaurant burglaries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video that shows a person robbing two separate restaurants on the same block last week.

According to police, a man broke into two different restaurants on North High Street on July 3.

In the video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the man can be seen entering what appears to be an empty restaurant and running around behind the counter. The video ends with the suspect carrying a large brown box and climbing onto a picnic table.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2072 or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.