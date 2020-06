COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for 53-year-old Michael McDaniels who went missing from the Miles House, a mental health treatment facility in downtown Columbus.

McDaniels has memory issues and forgets where he is or what he’s doing due to medical problems, according to McDaniels’ family.

The family says McDaniels is a father of four, step father of two and grandfather of four. He has a colorful rose tattoo.