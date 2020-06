COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for 60-year-old David John Starkey who went missing Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. from the area of Big Run Ridge Blvd and Big Run South Rd.

Starkey suffers from a condition that causes him to have Alzheimer’s-like symptoms. He is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Volkswagen Eos with Ohio tag 151-ZGP.

Starkey has recently made comments about going to Barberton, Ohio near Akron. If you see him, please call 614-645-4017.