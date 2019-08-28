Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a girl who has been missing since, Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Barsha Darjee, 12, was last seen at her home in the area of Tamarack Boulevard and Red Robin Road, at about 4pm.

Barsha is described as being Asian female, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet tall, and weighing about 115 pounds.

Police state it is unknown what Barsha was wearing or her direction of travel when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Barsha’s whereabouts can call the CPD Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4280.