COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man who went missing, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Amba J. Cleeve, 23, was last seen at 8am, August 5, riding his bike to his work at 2380 Internation Drive.

Cleeve is described as a biracial male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cleeve’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.