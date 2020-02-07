Columbus Police searching for high risk missing adult

Live Now
Kristine Varkony is tracking weather and road conditions around Central Ohio
1  of  143
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Adena Local Schools Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Athens City Schools Athens County Benjamin-Logan Local Berne Union Schools Big Walnut Local Schools Bishop Flaget School Blessed Sacrament School Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Central Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Bucyrus City Schools Canal Winchester Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Centerburg Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Christian Star Academy Circleville City Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Columbus Jewish Day School Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Coshocton County Crooksville Exempted Village Schl Danville School District David Lutheran Pre School Delaware Area Career Center Delaware City Schools Eagle Wings Academy East Guernsey Local Schools East Knox School District East Muskingum Schools Eastland Career Center Fairbanks Local School District Fairfield Career Center Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield County Fairfield Ctr for Disabilities & CP Fairfield Union Local Schools Faith Lutheran Christian Preschool For Kids Day Care Forest Rose School Foxfire Community Schools Fredericktown School District Gahanna-Jefferson City Schools Gallia County Genoa Christian Academy Granville Christian Academy Granville Exempted Village Schools Groveport Comm. School Guernsey County Hamilton Local Schools Hardin Northern Local District Heath City Schools Highland Local Schools Hocking County Hocking Valley Industries Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Indian Lake Local School Distr Jackson County Jefferson Local Schools Johnstown Monroe Local District Jonathan Alder Schools Knox County Career Center Lakewood Local Schools Lancaster City Schools Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Licking County Christian Academy Licking Heights Local Schools Licking Valley Local Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools London City Schools Madison Christian School Madison Plains Local Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools Messiah Christian School Miami Trace Local Schools Mid-East CTC-Buffalo Campus Mid-East CTC-Zanesville Campus Morgan County Morgan Local Schools Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Mt. Vernon City Schools Muskingum County New Albany Plain Local Schools New Lexington City Schools Newark Catholic High School Newark City Schools North Fork Local North Union School Dist Northern Local Schools Northmor Local Schools Northridge Local Schools Oakstone Community School Olentangy Local Schools Par Excellence Academy Perry County Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools Pike County Pioneer Center Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Reynoldsburg City Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools River View Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools Rolling Hills Local Schools Ross Co Christian Academy Southeastern Local School District Southern Local Schools Southwest Licking Schools St Edwards Preschool-Granville St. Frances de Sales Elementary St. Mary School St. Matthew School St. Vincent de Paul School Station Break Senior Cntr Teays Valley Local Schools The Learning Spectrum - Johnstown Tolles Career & Technical Center Tri-County Career Center Triad Local Schools Union Scioto Local Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools Vinton County Walnut Township Local Schools Wellston City Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Westfall Schools Whitehall City Schools Worthington Christian Schools Zane Trace Local Zanesville City Schools

Columbus Police searching for high risk missing adult

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing adult.

Ronald Davis left his home in the area of Edenburgh Drive and Brentell Road around midnight to seek medical assistance at Grant Hospital, but never arrived and has not been seen since.

Mr. Davis was last seen wearing a navy blue robe and brown house shoes. He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 213 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Police advise that he suffers from multiple medical issues including Alzheimer’s Disease.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools