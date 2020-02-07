Columbus Police searching for high risk missing adult

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing adult.

Ronald Davis left his home in the area of Edenburgh Drive and Brentell Road around midnight to seek medical assistance at Grant Hospital, but never arrived and has not been seen since.

Mr. Davis was last seen wearing a navy blue robe and brown house shoes. He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 213 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Police advise that he suffers from multiple medical issues including Alzheimer’s Disease.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.