Columbus Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a gas station robbery suspect threatened to kill a customer unless a cashier submitted to his demands.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:42pm, July 16, a man approached the counter at the Shell Gas Station located at 4431 Cleveland Avenue, pulled a handgun and grabbed a customer by the neck.

Police say the suspect then put the gun to the customer’s head and told the cashier, “Give me all money or I will shoot and kill him!”

After the cashier handed over the cash in the register, the suspect then demanded three packs of cigarettes before running from the store.

The suspect is described as being a black male, between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the CPD Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.