Columbus Police searching for elderly woman last seen on east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing elderly woman last seen on the east side.

According to police, 80-year-old Bertha Nowell was last seen leaving a nail salon on the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue after dropping a family member off around 12:30 p.m. Nowell was driving a silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country with Ohio tags HDU 6422.

Nowell is a black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Nowell was last seen wearing a brown blazer, a straw hat, black boots and white pants.

Anyone with information about Nowell’s whereabouts is urged to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.