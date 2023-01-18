COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area.

Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the head and face while demanding property. Mitchell then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife, threatened to kill the victim, and stole the victim’s car.

Keelan Mitchell

Mitchell is wanted for one count of aggravated robbery, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Mitchell. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.