Columbus police ready to protect the inauguration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A number of Columbus police officers are in Washington D.C. ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to Columbus Deputy Chief Richard Bash, the officers were sworn in as U.S. Marshalls soon after they arrived in the nation’s capital.

“It’s not permanent,” Bash said. “It’s just for the inauguration event itself, so before and after, we don’t have any U.S. Marshall powers –just during that event.”

The Columbus officers will be working security along the inaugural parade route. Bash said they had a walk-through on Tuesday, where he saw some of the security measures in place.

“This is absolutely the most secure event that I’ve seen in my 31-year career,” he said.

While security measures are in place in Washington, Bash added that he is confident Columbus will be safe as well Wednesday.

“I want the citizens of the city of Columbus to understand that they’re sending a contingent that they can be proud of to the nation’s capital, and they can also be assured that there are ample police officers to keep the city of Columbus safe,” he said.

Bash said the officers will board a bus to begin their day at 3 a.m. Wednesday. They are scheduled to work a 16-hour shift before returning home Thursday.

Bash said the cost of their trip will be covered by Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department.