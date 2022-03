COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was stabbed on the city’s southwest side Thursday, Columbus police said.

The victim, who was stabbed on the 6000 block of Hall Road around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

This is an evolving story and will be updated and more information becomes available.