COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus Division of Police officer was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in April to an OVI charge.

Officer Tylor Nixon’s driver’s license is suspended from March 10, 2023 until March 9, 2024. He was also fined $375 and spent three days in jail. Nixon was one of three officers arrested within four days of one another earlier this year in unrelated OVI incidents.

Sgt. Melvin Romans pleaded guilty on April 13 to a lesser charge after he was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on March 12 and faced an OVI charge, Circleville Municipal Court documents show. Romans paid a fine of $645 and spent three days in jail.

NBC4 obtained body and dash camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol of Romans’ arrest, along with Officer Robbie Whitlow, arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on March 13.

A fourth officer, Officer Trier Knieper arrested by the OSHP on Jan. 3, remained on active duty after her arrest and similarly avoided an OVI charge in her case’s outcome.