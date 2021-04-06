Columbus Police officer arrested for OVI in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer arrested for OVI last month by Westerville Police allegedly admitted to knowing he drank too much while being placed into custody.

According to Westerville Police, Jay Graham, 56, was observed driving erratically on West Schrock Road on March 16. Graham was allegedly drifting over lanes and at one point, drove over a median, according to police reports.

Graham told officers he was returning home from picking up Chinese food and he may have had four drinks, according to police reports.

When pulled over by police, Graham allegedly failed a field sobriety test. When the officer was placing Graham under arrest, the officer told Graham he believed Graham had too much to drink, to which Graham allegedly replied, “I know.”

Graham also allegedly told officers he had a gun in an ankle holster on his left leg. When searched, the arresting officer found an empty ankle holster and a loaded handgun in Graham’s jacket pocket, police reports state.

When taken to the Westerville police station, Graham, after speaking with his lawyer, refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to police. His drivers’ license was then suspended.

“This is a good guy who may have exercised some poor judgment and has an otherwise unblemished professional career,” Graham’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, said Tuesday. “I’m fairly confident given what I know about the county prosecutor’s office, we should have a resolution hopefully by the end of the week that meets everyone’s needs and satisfied the ends of justice at the same time.”

In addition to OVI, Graham was charged with one count of improper handling firearms in a vehicle.

Columbus Police said Tuesday that Graham has been relieved of his duty and is currently on administrative assignment pending an investigation.