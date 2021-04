Photo by Thomas Gardner, NBC4 Staff COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Police investigate to figure out who used spray paint to vandalize the Columbus Police Memorial.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after the Police Memorial at Genoa Park was vandalized with obscene graffiti.

CPD says an obscene picture was spray painted on the memorial overnight Monday into Tuesday, covering names of the fallen police officers listed on the memorial.

Columbus Police officers are reviewing camera footage from the area in an attempt to help track down a suspect.