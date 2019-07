COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing girl from the city’s west side.

Brenyi Cerda, 14, was last seen near Forest Creek Circle on the west side of Columbus on May 4. She is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545 or the missing persons unit at 614-645-4624.