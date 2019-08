Columbus police are asking for help to find 17-year-old endangered runaway Makayla Williamson.

Makayla has been missing from McNaughten Road and East Main Street since Aug. 14.

She is described as a black female who is 5’3, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Makayla was involved in a dispute with family and fled from the residence, police said.

Family and law enforcement have a concern for her mental well being, police said.