Columbus Police looking for information in protest incident involving victim with cerebral palsy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

video provided by Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they are looking for persons of interest involving a victim with cerebral palsy whose car was attacked during the protests in downtown Columbus on May 31, 2020.

Video shows what appears to be a burgundy Buick LaCrosse, near the intersection of Broad and High Streets, suddenly back up and crush a bicycle. The car is then attacked. As the windows are smashed car’s the trunk opens and its contents are strewn about the street by people nearby.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Nace at 614-645-2119 or email snace@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools