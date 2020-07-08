Columbus Police looking for information in protest incident involving victim with cerebral palsy

video provided by Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they are looking for persons of interest involving a victim with cerebral palsy whose car was attacked during the protests in downtown Columbus on May 31, 2020.

Video shows what appears to be a burgundy Buick LaCrosse, near the intersection of Broad and High Streets, suddenly back up and crush a bicycle. The car is then attacked. As the windows are smashed car’s the trunk opens and its contents are strewn about the street by people nearby.

Columbus Police Looking For Persons Of Interest Involving Victim With CP Who Was Attacked During Riots – 5/31/20



Click for video: https://t.co/PR7BlXN6B0 pic.twitter.com/eAdXbmVqy9 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 8, 2020

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Nace at 614-645-2119 or email snace@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.