Columbus police looking for high-risk missing teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing girl from the city’s northwest side.

Nahje Hill-Adkins, 12, was last seen around 6pm, Tuesday, at her residence on Riverside Drive and Palatas Place on the northwest side of Columbus.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds, and has black hair in short dreads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and gray shoes. 

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545 or the missing persons unit at 614-645-4624.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

