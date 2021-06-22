Columbus Police investigating shooting of truck while driving on Broad Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating the report of a vehicle being shot on a busy road in broad daylight.

Kim Kehl said he was heading east on Broad Street in Hilltop Monday when he saw a van approaching him. He then heard 10 to 15 shots.

He said he continued driving to his destination and that’s where he saw the hole in his truck near the window on his driver’s side door.

“The scary thing was it was so close,” Kehl said. “I mean, the bullet hole was six inches from my head, but it was so close that I could smell the gunpowder.”

Two weeks ago, a woman said her car was shot while she was driving on State Route 315 near Henderson Road.

A Columbus Police sergeant said there is no reason to believe that the two cases are connected.

Anyone with any information on these, or any crimes, is urged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.