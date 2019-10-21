1  of  8
Columbus police investigating shooting during home invasion

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting during a home invasion was reported in north Columbus.  

According to Columbus police, shortly after 1am, Monday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Walters Street on the report of a shooting.  

Police say five suspects were involved in the home invasion when the shooting occurred.  

One person was transported from the scene to Grant Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.  

Police would not confirm if the person injured was the homeowner or a suspect. 

