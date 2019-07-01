Columbus police crash wedding to return stolen purse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police crashed a wedding this past Friday — to return a stolen purse.

According to a Facebook post on the Columbus Police page, on June 27, while preparing for her special day, the bride’s purse was stolen from the event hall. The thief then allegedly used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases throughout the Columbus area.

With her wedding hours away, the bride notified the police and filed a report that day.

Wedding day purse snatcherOn June 27th while preparing for her special day a purse snatcher took the brides purse from… Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Monday, July 1, 2019

On Friday, June 28, while on routine patrol, two Columbus Police officers located the victim’s purse with her identification inside.

Instead of turning in the purse to the property room at the station, the officers searched online and found where the wedding was taking place — it was taking place at the very same moment they found the purse.

Columbus Police Officers Ohl and Schultz decided it ws time to be wedding crashers and delivered the victim her purse during her wedding, according to the post.