Columbus police busy investigating overnight violence, one involving a machete

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police were busy overnight with stabbings and shootings throughout the city that resulted in two homicides and multiple critical injuries.

They shut down the intersection of Vine and Kilbourne streets for a homicide investigation early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene for reports of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. and found one person with apparent gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the incident started with a fight at a nearby bar and the suspected shooter was the person who called 911.

Also overnight, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported stabbing near a hotel at Spring and Front streets.

Around that same time, there was another stabbing near a home on Hickory Wood Drive on the city’s southwest side. Police say a fight between two men escalated and one allegedly rammed his vehicle into the other’s, which led to the stabbing.

That 59-year old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where he underwent emergency surgery. Police have detained a person of interest in that case and say he was wielding a machete during the incident.

It’s the same address on Hickory Woods Drive where four hours earlier, police responded to a shooting. Investigators say there was an ongoing feud that escalated. One person was critically injured and transported to Grant Medical Center. Another man was taken into custody for felonious assault.

Police say dozens of rounds were fired into a home on Shenley Drive around 8:30 p.m. A 54-year old man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead around 8:53 p.m. Investigators are still searching for suspects in that case.