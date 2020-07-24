Columbus Police address increasing gun violence, asks community for help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Audubon Rd on Friday afternoon.

Officers at the scene say they were alerted to gunfire in the area by Shotspotter technology. When they arrived, they found a male victim just inside the front end of a home and multiple gun shell casings in the front yard. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

A rash of gun violence kept officers busy Thursday night and into Friday. At least six people were shot in separate incidents overnight. In one case, a 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a scooter. He died several hours later.

Sgt. James Fuqua issued a plea to the community to help police.

“I know some people don’t want to talk but they are crippling our own society that we live in by not telling,” Fuqua said. “By you not telling on a situation today . . . that could be you tomorrow. And if you turn that person in, well guess what, you could have saved your own life or potentially someone else’s.”

There have now been 73 homicides in Columbus in 2020. And Fuqua says detectives only have 43 suspects.

“Every house, every block, every neighborhood, people in your family, your friends, the faith community, people who volunteer their time with young people, mentors, anyone who has a connection to anyone who they think may be involved in violence, we need your help,” Fuqua said.