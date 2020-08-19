Columbus PD see record number of diversity recruits as retirements loom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says its applicant pool for the classes of 2021 are the most diverse in its history.

Applications closed on July 31 and this year the division received 1,526 applicants compared to 1,942 applicants in 2019, 2,242 applicants in 2018 and 2,514 applicants in 2017.

Despite the declining total number of applicants and challenges in recruiting presented by the pandemic, the diversity numbers have steadily increased.

Of the 1,526 applicants this year, 49 percent of them were counted as diversity meaning non-male or non-white. That’s compared to 45.7 percent diversity in 2019, 44.8 percent diversity in 2018 and 44 percent diversity in 2017.

“This is incredible,” Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus said.

Pettus has been in charge of implementing Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s goal of doubling the diversity of the Columbus Division of Police over the next 10 years.

“The challenge has been that for 200 years the only time that diversity was increased was during federal consent decrees from the mid 1970s,” Pettus said.

Pettus knows all about that because he was hired into the Columbus Fire Department in 1977 thanks to those decrees. He worked his way up the ranks, eventually retiring as fire chief in 2012.

He says many other people from his era are retiring or are about to, driving diversity numbers down just as the city is trying to boost them.

“Diversity has steadily declined every year since then,” he said. The bottom line is we have not had a steady pipeline of minorities into the division until hopefully now. We’ve been able to have some success in replacement of us without a federal consent decree but not nearly enough to replace the diversity that we lost and to keep pace with the growth of Columbus.”

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan agreed that retirements have been an issue.

“We’re seeing a decline of about a percent and a half of our overall diverse numbers. This number we have of 49 percent that just applied . . . we’ll [now] have a better chance of maintaining or growing the numbers of diversity to offset those who are now leaving,” Quinlan said.

Despite the record number of applicants, not everyone will make it to the academy for numerous reasons, including failing the background check, failing the exam, or just dropping out during the months-long process. Quinlan says that has been a struggle in the division’s recruiting efforts.

“What’s frustrating is when we have really good, qualified people that are capable of doing the job that don’t show up for a phase and then they get eliminated because they didn’t participate in every phase. That narrows our pool, our percentage in people we can choose from,” Quinlan said.

Cadet Ashley Slane is near the finish line. Having grown up in West Columbus, she says part of her motivation is to see more representation.

“My family, they’re Spanish speakers so just growing up and having to call the police, just seeing that barrier there of not being able to be communicate as efficiently or having that extra step, I want to be a tool that the division can use,” Slane said. “Interact with as many people as I can in the city and just show them ‘Yes, I’m an officer but I’m also a citizen of Columbus. I’m just a person, just like you.'”

Quinlan agrees saying more diversity in life experiences can only help Columbus Police.

“It’s a very complex duty. So, when you have different views and different upbringings and different experiences throughout life, you have more people that can actually connect with people in a crisis situation, in mental health situations, in addiction situations,” he said.