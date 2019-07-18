Columbus opening 5 community centers this weekend to help keep citizens cool

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five community centers throughout Columbus will be opened this weekend to help people stay cool during the excessive heat.

According to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, the following five community centers will be opened between 9am and 9pm on Saturday and Sunday:

· Barnett Community Center, 1184 Barnett Rd. Columbus, OH 43227

· Beatty Community Center, 247 N. Ohio Ave. Columbus, OH 43203

· Marion Franklin Community Center, 2801 Lockbourne Rd. Columbus, OH 43207

· Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave. Columbus, OH 43204

· Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214

The city’s outdoor pools are open regular hours for $1 per person entrance fee. The city’s spraygrounds remain free and open to the public regular hours through the weekend.