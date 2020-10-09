Columbus officer formally indicted on child pornography charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer facing child pornography charges was formally indicted Friday.

A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted Raymond Albert Rose III, 29, of Columbus, with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony; one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony; and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Rose allegedly videotaped and inappropriately touched a young girl on Aug. 8.

Rose has been with the Columbus Police Department since 2015. He was arrested and charged Oct. 1.

“If an officer in our county commits a crime, they will be investigated and prosecuted like any other citizen,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

