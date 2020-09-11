Columbus music festival, 934 Fest, goes digital this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 934 Fest says it’s going digital this year.

The Columbus music festival, 934, will be live streaming performances beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a press release.

The event will be 12 hours featuring local bands on the CoverMyMeds stage, says 934 Fest.

The live stream will also highlight other music artforms such as live comedy, spoken word, muralist spotlights, and artist interviews.

The organization says Mungbean will be among the performers. The group recently released its single ‘Cool’ leading up to their album release later this year.

