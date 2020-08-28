Columbus Music Commission holding drive to give instruments to school children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Music Commission is holding a drive to place musical instruments in the hands of Columbus school children and to assist the music departments of budget diminished schools.
The Commission is asking for gently used or new instruments only, as well as amplifiers, strings, electric keyboards and other good accessories.
Drop-off Information
- Drop-off dates: August 29-30 and September 5-6
- Drop off at any of the 11 fully-compliant, no-contact curbside locations
- Your name will be inscribed on our website’s Hall of Heroes honor roll
- All donations are tax deductible
- Use the hashtag #giftofmusic to promote on social media
- If you don’t have an instrument, you can donate through the Commission’s GoFundMe page
Drop-off Locations and Times
- Harmony Project 8/28-29 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) 773 E Long St. Columbus 614-564-9300
- Music Go Round Gahanna 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 ( 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) 1329 Stoneridge Dr. Gahanna 614-473-0100
- Music Go Round Bethel 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) 2630 Bethel Road Columbus 614-457-9328
- WCBE 8/24-9/6 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) 540 Jack Gibbs Blvd. Columbus 614-365-5555
- CD102.5 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) 1036 S Front St. Columbus 614-557-7254
- What? Productions 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 1199 Broad St. Columbus
- Vaughan Studios 8/30 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) 3280 River Side Dr. Upper Arlington 614-451-1976
- Shadowbox Live 8/29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) 503 S Front St. Columbus 614-416-7625