Columbus Music Commission holding drive to give instruments to school children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Music Commission is holding a drive to place musical instruments in the hands of Columbus school children and to assist the music departments of budget diminished schools.

The Commission is asking for gently used or new instruments only, as well as amplifiers, strings, electric keyboards and other good accessories.

Drop-off Information

Drop-off dates: August 29-30 and September 5-6

Drop off at any of the 11 fully-compliant, no-contact curbside locations

Your name will be inscribed on our website’s Hall of Heroes honor roll

All donations are tax deductible

Use the hashtag #giftofmusic to promote on social media

If you don’t have an instrument, you can donate through the Commission’s GoFundMe page

Drop-off Locations and Times