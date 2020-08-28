Columbus Music Commission holding drive to give instruments to school children

News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Music Commission is holding a drive to place musical instruments in the hands of Columbus school children and to assist the music departments of budget diminished schools.

The Commission is asking for gently used or new instruments only, as well as amplifiers, strings, electric keyboards and other good accessories.

Drop-off Information

  • Drop-off dates: August 29-30 and September 5-6
  • Drop off at any of the 11 fully-compliant, no-contact curbside locations
  • Your name will be inscribed on our website’s Hall of Heroes honor roll
  • All donations are tax deductible
  • Use the hashtag #giftofmusic to promote on social media
  • If you don’t have an instrument, you can donate through the Commission’s GoFundMe page

Drop-off Locations and Times

  • Harmony Project 8/28-29 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) 773 E Long St. Columbus 614-564-9300
  • Music Go Round Gahanna 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 ( 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) 1329 Stoneridge Dr. Gahanna 614-473-0100
  • Music Go Round Bethel 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) 2630 Bethel Road Columbus 614-457-9328
  • WCBE 8/24-9/6 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) 540 Jack Gibbs Blvd. Columbus 614-365-5555
  • CD102.5 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) 1036 S Front St. Columbus 614-557-7254
  • What? Productions 8/29-30 & 9/5-6 1199 Broad St. Columbus
  • Vaughan Studios 8/30 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) 3280 River Side Dr. Upper Arlington 614-451-1976
  • Shadowbox Live 8/29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) 503 S Front St. Columbus 614-416-7625

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools