Columbus mom begs community to help solve her teenage son’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —A Columbus mom is begging the community to help solve her son’s murder.

According to Columbus Police, 19-year old Miles Tolliver was shot and killed in January but so far, no one has been charged with the crime.

“A part of me died that day with my little boy and I will never get that back,” Maquita Tolliver said. “It was the worst day of my life, and I don’t want to see any other mother suffer the way I am suffering right now. It’s indescribable.”

According to a CPD report, Miles Tolliver and a friend were driving down Yorkhull Lane on January 26 when they were shot at multiple times.

Tolliver was taken to Riverside Methodist hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene told dispatch they had heard at least a dozen gun shots and saw a blue vehicle speeding from the scene.

CPD Detective Scott Polgar says the case hasn’t gone cold despite seven months passing since the murder. In fact, he says it’s close to being closed.

“We’ve identified some potential suspects. We’ve conducted dozens of interviews. I really feel like we’re on the right track,” Polgar said. “There’s a piece of that puzzle missing. We have physical evidence. We have some leads that the family has provided and we have come to the finish line. We just need that push across the finish line.”

Polgar says that push could make the the difference between just charging someone or actually sending them to prison.

“Our job isn’t to arrest somebody.” he said. “Our job is to make sure we clear this to a conviction.”

Maquita Toliver held up a picture of her and her son, asking anyone who knows anything to help.

“If I had a bad day, this smile right here would make it all better,” she said. “I will never stop suffering anyway but at least I will have some closure to know who did it and to face the people who hurt him. If you know something, please I’m begging you to call and let us know because I don’t want to leave this earth, not knowing . . . what happened or who did it.”

Polgar says despite this happening at 2 p.m. on a Sunday, only one person has been a cooperating witness in the investigation.

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, you can anonymously contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.