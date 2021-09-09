Columbus Metropolitan Library institute mask requirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Board of Trustees for the Columbus Metropolitan Library voted during a special session Thursday afternoon to require an indoor mask requirement at all CML library customers regardless of their vaccine status for COVID-19.

The requirement begins Friday, Sept. 10, and is in effect for all 23 locations. Ten of those are outside the Columbus City limits. The other city library locations are:

Canal Winchester, Dublin, Hilliard, Gahanna, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Southeast, and Whitehall.

Library staff has been required to wear masks since earlier this summer.