Columbus Metropolitan Library institute mask requirement

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Metropolitan Library offers Homework Help Centers at 23 locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Board of Trustees for the Columbus Metropolitan Library voted during a special session Thursday afternoon to require an indoor mask requirement at all CML library customers regardless of their vaccine status for COVID-19.

The requirement begins Friday, Sept. 10, and is in effect for all 23 locations. Ten of those are outside the Columbus City limits. The other city library locations are:

Canal Winchester, Dublin, Hilliard, Gahanna, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Southeast, and Whitehall.

Library staff has been required to wear masks since earlier this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

9/11: 20 years later, Man searches for brother in aftermath

Redistricting Ohio, deadline set for next week

Fake takeout website warning

Ambulances diverted from hospitals

New Karl Road library offers computers, study rooms and a fish tank

I-270 northbound lanes closed on Southeast Side of Columbus

More Local News