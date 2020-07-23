Columbus Metropolitan Library expands curbside pickup hours

COLUMBUS, (WCMH) – Columbus Metropolitan Library is expanding it’s curbside pickup hours, beginning July 28.

Columbus Metropolitan Library says most locations are open for curbside pickup at 11 a.m. and are closed Sundays.

According to CML, all locations except those listed below:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Canal Winchester and Hilltop Branches:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Marion-Franklin Branch:

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Closed Sunday

South High Branch remains closed for construction.

CML says it will continue to follow guidelines provided by local, county and state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information, click here.