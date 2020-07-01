Columbus mayor ‘seriously considering’ mandate to wear masks in public

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted Wednesday evening he is “strongly considering” a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public.

I commend @BexleyMayor and @nanwhaley for ordering facial coverings. We are seriously considering doing the same in #Columbus. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) July 1, 2020

This comes on the same day the cities of Dayton and Bexley announced they will require facial coverings in certain public places.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine applauded the move saying in part, “Wearing a mask will allow us to help keep businesses open and help prevent further spikes. I encourage other communities to consider following Dayton’s lead.”

DeWine has been a strong supporter of wearing a mask, but he walked back a mask wearing mandate after receiving criticism.

“I made the decision, right or wrong, that . . . mandating that every Ohioan out in public wear a mask was something that a significant amount of Ohioans would not accept,” DeWine said on Monday.