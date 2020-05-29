Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther responds to unrest, asks for peaceful protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus has seen its share of peaceful protests in recent years over allegations of police brutality and racism. But the protest Thursday night turned violent.

Mayor Andrew Ginther told NBC4 he understands the anger.

“I think what you’re seeing is a compounding of frustration of anger, of resentment, and a lot of people who have have been personally hurt by racism and discrimination,” Ginther said.

The mayor said he wants people to protest and to exercise their constitutional right to be heard.

“This country, this community is rooted in peaceful protest, people making sure that they hold their government and the authority accountable,” Ginther said.

But Adrian Jones, an intervention specialist with Columbus Urban League, says while there’s no justification for vandalism or looting, sometimes people feel the need to scream to be heard.

“Sometimes we feel like peace means whisper,” Jones said. “Most of the time, whispers go unheard and until you scream really loud, then everybody starts paying attention, but then they look at you as the aggressor.”

Mayor Ginther said Columbus police officers showed incredible restraint, taking action only after some of the protesters turned violent by breaking out windows and damaging property.

But to those in the community who now focus solely on the vandalism, the mayor says they should focus instead on the root cause of the protest.

“They need to see and understand the frustrations of our neighbors who continue to see at every turn where racism and discrimination is negatively impacting them: their health, their safety, their welfare,” Ginther said. “We all owe a community commitment to justice, fairness and equity.”

Mayor Ginther released this statement on Friday: