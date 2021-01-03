Columbus man shot and killed after mysterious parking lot meeting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are trying to determine if a parking lot meeting led to the death of 21-year old Christopher Gillikin.

Police say Gillikin went to meet an unknown party in a parking lot before he was shot. Now they want to know if the person he met with is responsible for Gillikin’s death.

Columbus Police were called to 700 block of Polo Dr. N. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to find Gillikin with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Gillikin was transported to Riverside Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:24 a.m. Sunday.

This is the fourth homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

