Columbus man pleads guilty to purse snatching

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 28-year old Columbus man has been sentenced to one year in prison for purse snatching.

Zachary Rowe pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of robbery in an Athens courtroom Tuesday.

Police say Rowe stole a purse from a woman on May 30, 2020. The victim tried to fight him off, but the purse strap broke and Rowe took off.

Judge George McCarthy of Athens County Common Pleas Court accepted the guilty plea. He ordered the one-year prison sentence and a $300 restitution to the victim. After prison, Rowe will serve three years on parole.