COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man suspected of an October murder in east Columbus will face a judge Friday morning after recovering from injuries sustained in a South Carolina car crash.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Charles Rocker, 54, was issued a warrant for a murder that took place on October 26, 2022, near the 4900 block of Carbondale Drive in the Walnut Heights neighborhood.

That evening at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a homicide. The caller said a woman was found dead inside of the garage at the residence and accused Charles Rocker of killing her. Columbus police and fire medics pronounced Lisa Rocker, 58, dead at 6:45 p.m., suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives suspected that Charles Rocker fled the scene by taking a 2013 Mazda 3 from the home. Two days later, Charles Rocker was located in South Carolina by a Charleston police officer. The officer followed Rocker, who was in a stolen vehicle, before he intentionally swerved off the roadway, wrecking the car.

After the crash Rocker was interviewed by Columbus police at a Charleston hospital. He admitted being involved in an altercation with Lisa Rocker and that he fled to South Carolina afterward. An arrest warrant for murder was filed against Rocker and was served after he was released from medical care, police said.

He is scheduled for an arraignment Friday at 9 a.m.