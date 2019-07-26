Columbus man faces felony charge after infant scalded in tub

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing charges after a 3-month-old girl was scalded in a bathtub.

Savontae D. Rigsbee is facing a felony count of endangering children.

According to court records, the 3-month-old child was admitted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on July 7 with first and second degree burns to her buttocks, legs and arm.

Rigsbee told police he turned the faucet on in the bathtub to warm it up, then placed the girl in the tub in an infant seat. He told police that he kept the water running as he went downstairs for between 4 and 5 minutes.

When he came back upstairs, he said the child was crying. When he picked her up, he said his hand touched the water and he realized it was hot, according to court records.

Detectives said there is enough evidence to charge him with child endangering. He appeared in court Friday morning and was released on a recognizance bond.