COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they responded to a call reporting a deceased man on the 500 block of East Stewart Avenue on Thursday.

The police say the caller stated the deceased man had been beaten and had visible injuries.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 6:12 p.m. according to medics.

Police say the deceased man and David Reid prior to the death. According to authorities, they arrested Reid.

No word of any charges yet.