Columbus man charged in child porn investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing charges after allegedly barricading himself inside a Franklinton home as investigators were trying to serve a search warrant related to child pornography crimes.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) attempted to execute a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Town Street Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Jarad Burney, 30, was outside the home and started talking with detectives when they approached. Burney then allegedly suddenly ran into the home and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT was dispatched to the scene. After 30 minutes of negotiation with the assistance of a family member of Burney’s, Burney came out and was arrested without further incident.

Burney is charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Additional charges could be filed pending further investigation. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.