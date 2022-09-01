COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Greater Columbus Arts Council has brought back their “Columbus Makes Art Passport” for September and October to encourage people to visit local arts, cultural, and entertainment events throughout the city.

This is the second year for the free program that uses a physical booklet to collect stamps when you visit one of the 54 participating venues across Central Ohio. Those with as few as three stickers can claim a prize, but higher value prizes provided by GCAC, such as a private movie screening at the Gateway Film Center and a night’s stay at the Hotel Leveque require more.

“We love the passport program,” said Short North Stage artistic director Edward Carignan. “We have people come in here and ask us for the stamps all the time. It’s really great to see GCAC engaging people in all of the wonderful arts organizations that are here in Columbus.”

“The Columbus Makes Art Passport was born out of the pandemic,” GCAC Vice President of Marketing Jami Goldstein said. “We wanted to encourage people to get back out again… to really explore their city anew and explore neighborhoods anew. And we had so much fun with it and it was such a success last year we said, ‘we gotta bring this back.'”

