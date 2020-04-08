Columbus mail carrier grateful for community’s response to pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Keeping people together the old fashioned way, Angie Hughes has used the heel toe express since Ronald Reagan was president.

“This route since 1991,” Hughes said. “I have been with the post office since 1987.”

The care the community shows her is impressive.

“I am part of their family out here,” she said.

The people on her route show their concern for her by wiping down their mailbox.

“People were now sanitizing their mail boxes and their mail flaps that we have to touch every day. Who cleans a mailbox,” Hughes questioned.

She has watched the neighborhood change, grow, and thrive during her daily walks.

“I have seen them have kids, kids go off to college, kids end up with the parent house when the parents decease,” Hughes recalled. “I have seen multiple generations out here.”

I have to stop them

The most significant change she has witnessed is the way the COVID-19 pandemic has altered is they way she and people greet each other.

“When I do have people come to the door I have to stop them now,” she said. “They want to say, ‘Hi,’ and get their mail from me. I have to ask them to leave the door shut.”

Regardless of the social distance she has to keep, she watches out for the elderly. She notices if their mail is not picked up, land tries to help those who are shut-ins.

“We offer to buy them stamps at the office and bring them back to them the next day,” Hughes said.

The folks here show their appreciation through writing her letters and more.

“One lady wrote me a nice card and gave me $10 to buy my lunch. Another lady put a USPS thank you and taped it to a Reeses candy bar,” Hughes recalled.

When you see your letter carrier, Hughes wants you to consider something.

“It’s hard for us also to not be able to do our normal,” she said walk strolling through the neighborhood.

From sharing life’s events of birth and death, to looking out for each other during the pandemic, Hughes strolls this area as a professional and a community member.

“Makes me proud to be a mail carrier.”