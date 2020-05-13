Health Commissioner disputes task force report listing Columbus as a ‘location to watch’ for possible COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is digging in to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report, which lists Columbus as a “location to watch” for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

The findings, in the May 7 report, were previously undisclosed until they were obtained and reported by NBC News.

Columbus is on the list along with Charlotte, N.C., Kansas City, Mo., Omaha and Lincoln, Neb., Minneapolis, Montgomery, Al., and Phoenix.

Cities on the list fit the following criteria in the days before May 7, according to the task force’s report:

They saw more than 10 percent week-to-week increases in cases

They saw more than (or equal to) 200 new cases

They had between 30 and 100 new cases per 100,000 people

According to the report, Columbus saw 1,290 positive cases in the seven-day period prior to May 7. The report also indicated Franklin County saw 1,021 cases.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner of Columbus Public Health, reviewed the findings and told NBC4 they do not paint an accurate picture of Columbus.

“I can tell you when I look at that report, I think that there are some errors in how they got that data,” Dr. Roberts said. “They talk about Columbus, Ohio, but they’re really talking about the eight-county statistical area, so we’re talking about not only Columbus and Franklin County, but all those surrounding areas.”

According to Columbus Public Health, the city saw a more than 23.3 percent decrease in the number of positive cases during the past week compared to the previous week. The eight-county region saw a 16.4 percent decrease in cases during that same time period.

The city of Columbus remains in a public health emergency through May 29. Dr. Roberts said she and her team regularly communicate with Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office and said together they will decide whether or not the emergency will be extended.

“We’ll look at hospitalizations,” she said. “That’s really the key. Where we are from a surge standpoint and our hospitalizations. I anticipate between now and then, we are going to see more cases because we are doing more testing, so I can’t really look at how many cases we have. I really have to look at the severity of the cases and our community’s ability to manage those cases.”

As of May 13, there are 4,263 cases in Franklin County, with 3,252 cases in the Columbus and Worthington health jurisdictions.