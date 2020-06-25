Columbus Library will provide students free lunches and snacks at 9 locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) has once again partnered with Columbus Recreation & Parks Department and Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide students with free lunches and snacks at nine CML locations:

Barnett Branch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Driving Park Branch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Karl Road Branch: 12-1 p.m.

Linden Branch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Marion-Franklin Branch: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Northern Lights Branch: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Shepard Branch: 3-4 p.m.

Southeast Branch: 3-4 p.m.

Whitehall Branch: 10-11 a.m.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, lunches and snacks will be distributed from branch parking lots as grab and go meals for kids to take home.

This marks the 19th year CML has offered Summer Lunch and the seventh year it has offered Summer Snack. Last year, CML served more than 33,000 lunches and snacks to children 18 and younger.

“So many children in our community rely on free or discounted school lunches,” says CML Public Services Director Kathy Shahbodaghi. “It is absolutely critical that students have access to healthy, nourishing lunches and snacks. It not only benefits the body, but the mind as well.”

Click here for a list and schedule of CML’s Summer Lunch and Summer Snack locations.