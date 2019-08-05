Columbus gathers to honor Dayton victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A large number of people gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday to hold a vigil for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton.

As soon as the vigil started at approximately at 8 p.m., it started to rain.

But no one left.

Hundreds at the statehouse, including children, who shared their perspective on this deadly weekend.

Time and time again, we’ve watched communities rally and pray in the wake of a massacre.

“You wake up every day and you think, “Could I be the one today? Could this be my day,'” said Brad Allen of Columbus.

But at the statehouse, with the rain pouring, that was different. This hits close to home, and Annabelle Cacioppo, just 9-years-old, realizes that.

“When people die, I feel like it’s sad because they should’ve lived like there’s no reason for them to die,” she said.

Annabelle attended the vigil with her mother Carrie.

“We’re open about it, we’ve talked about it,” Carrie said

By lifting the candles, for those most recently lost, together, mother and daughter acknowledge that the violence needs to stop.

“It’s starting to get closer and closer to home and how close does it have to get before everybody acknowledges that this is a problem,” said Carrie.

This is something Annabelle understands. She’s a kid, not even 10 years old, but she knows, on the heels of this weekend, a lot of people are hurting, and they’re suffering because of the evil carried out by two people.

“I’d say sorry because they didn’t mean to be hurt,” Annabelle said. “People shouldn’t do that like just because they’re angry like cause they’re angry, that doesn’t mean that they should hurt others.”

Proof that fighting this kind of violence is something even the youngest among us cares about.

Many at the vigil said they won’t stop advocating for change until the violence ends.