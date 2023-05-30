COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While gas prices rose slightly nationally, local gas prices dropped yet again in the Columbus area for the second week in a row and for the sixth week over the previous seven.

The price for a gallon of gasoline in Columbus dropped 8.4 cents per gallon, with the average price setting in at $3.44, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations. That price is also 1.6 cents lower than one month ago and 97.2 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $3.09 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.89, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas inched 2.7 cents higher to $3.55 per gallon and according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, prices should remain steady throughout the summer.

“As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development,” he said.