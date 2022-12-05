COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus gas prices are continuing the downward trend heading into the final month of the calendar year.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.29, which is 15.9 cents lower than the previous week. It is also nearly 58 cents lower than prices a month ago and 18 cents higher than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

Nationally, gas has dropped 15.8 cents, down to $3.36 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.74 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.89.